Real Madrid Transfer News: Mainoo, Neves, Paz, Bouaddi & More - December 7, 2025

With the winter transfer window fast approaching, could Real Madrid be active? With trophies on the line, could they make a move for Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo, a player they had interest in this past summer?

The rumors surrounding Real Madrid activating their buy-back option for Como midfielder Nico Paz won't go away. An Italian journalist has revealed that other clubs are interested in Paz, but will Los Blancos block those moves?

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid could be active in the January transfer window and may battle it out with La Liga rivals Barcelona for a Premier League player. Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly interested in leaving the club due to limited minutes, which are affecting his World Cup chances. Los Blancos were said to be looking at him in the summer, and could rekindle that in January. - Fichajes

There has been long interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, but Los Blancos could shift their focus to his teammate Joao Neves. The Portuguese international is only 21 and has been playing at a top level this season. It is said that Real Madrid are willing to offer $175 million (€150 million). Neves is seen as a valuable asset to the French club and has a contract until 2029, so a deal would be difficult for Real. - Fichajes

A deal to bring back Nico Paz to the club next summer looks like a real possibility. Despite other clubs, such as Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, wanting to sign the young Argentinian, Los Blancos are likely to exercise his buy-back option. The 21-year-old left the Spanish capital in 2024 and has been incredible for Como. It has led Madrid to consider adding him back to the roster next season. - Alfredo Pedullà on AreaNapoli

Arsenal and Real Madrid are interested in Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The 18-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Ligue 1, and the white team has been scouting the French international for some time. However, Arsenal are said to be ready to sign him in January, with Chelsea also interested. As Real Madrid search for midfielders, they may need to act quickly to seal the signing of Bouaddi. - Defensa Central

Chelsea are the latest club to express interest in signing Rodrygo, joining Premier League rivals Arsenal. Liverpool and Manchester City. The Brazilian looks set to leave in 2026, and that could happen in January as he searches for regular football. The Blues have shown they are not scared to splash the cash and could be in pole position for a move. - Fichajes

