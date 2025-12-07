Milan Hoping Luka Modric Can Help Convince Real Madrid Player To Join The Club

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is having a good first season in Italy. The Croatian signed with Milan on a free transfer after the Club World Cup, and despite turning 40 in September, he has helped put the Rossoneri in the title picture.

After his one goal and two assists this season, and his strong performances, the Milan hierarchy now wants his help in another area.

The Italian side have identified a Real Madrid player they want in the summer. They are hoping Modric can help convince the Los Blancos star to join him in Milan, a transfer that could be a knock-on effect of losing a current starter.

Milan Hoping To Sign Real Madrid Goalkeeper With Modric's Help

According to reports from Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Milan are very interested in bringing back-up Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian played alongside Modric for a number of seasons at the Brebaeu, and the Milan hierarchy hopes he can help convince him to join him in Italy.

There is a high chance that Milan will need a new No. 1 next season due to the situation regarding current starter Mike Maignan. The Frenchman's contract expires after this season, and the expectation is that he will not sign a new deal and look for pastures new.

The Italian giants are still hopeful as contract discussions continue. However, they have started compiling a list of replacements, with Lunin at the top.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move away during the summer, and it was expected that he might leave to get regular first-team football. However, he was reportedly happy in Madrid despite being Thibaut Courtois' understudy. With the Belgian signing a new deal until 2027, Lunin may feel 2026 is the right time to start a new chapter.

If Maignan does leave Milan, it would create an opportunity for Lunin to be a No. 1. When the Ukrainian has deputized for Courtois, he has shown he is capable of being a consistent starter at the top level. That is why some big clubs were asking about his availability in the summer.

Manchester United and Aston Villa were involved in early talks as they looked to add new goalkeepers to the team. They are unlikely to be in the market again unless Emi Martinez leaves Villa after the current season. That could give Milan a free run at Lunin, and with the help of Modric, they could get their man.

