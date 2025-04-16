The Staggering Amount The Cheapest Ticket Will Cost For The La Liga 'El Clasico' In May
At least two more El Clasicos will be played between Real Madrid and Barcelona this season. The first will be in the Copa del Rey final on April 26, then the final La Liga meeting between the two on May 11.
Los Blancos are four points behind Barca in the standings, and despite being three league games between now and the La Liga meeting, it could be a title decider.
Games like these result in huge ticket prices, which is a shame for soccer fans of the two teams. The game's cheapest ticket price has been revealed and is astonishing (via Marca).
The lowest price to see the game in the stadium will be between $227 and $284 (€200 and €250), situated behind each goal. The highest match ticket that is non-VIP will set fans back $852 (€750), with tickets for the side of the fields at around $562 (€495).
It is much higher than the reverse game at the Santiago Berbaeu in October 2024. Although still high, the lowest ticket price was $148 (€130), with the most expensive $517 (€455).
The second league game will be played at Barcelona's temporary home of Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium as the Nou Camp continues undergoing renovations that have been going on for over a year.
Real Madrid are on the verge of being eliminated from the Champions League, aside from an almighty comeback. Barcelona could make it a trophyless season if they win both upcoming El Clasicos, something Carlo Ancelotti's side can not let happen.
