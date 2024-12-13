Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team faces a "demanding" game against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday. However, he's confident his players will step onto the pitch with "plenty of desire" to win.
Real Madrid travels a short distance to face Rayo Vallecano, aiming to dethrone Barcelona and claim the top spot in the La Liga table.
Los Blancos currently sit two points behind Hansi Flick's side with a game in hand. If Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona lose to Leganes on Sunday, then Ancelotti's team will be top at the end of the weekend.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's pre-match press conference ahead of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the Rayo Vallecano game.
Carlo Ancelotti: It will be demanding and more so at this stage of the season. Rayo have always been tough opponents for us. They play well and with intensity at home, but we have confidence. The team has recovered well, after an extra day's rest. We go into the game with plenty of desire to get three points.
I have to do my job as well as possible, and I think we're doing well despite the difficulties. We're in the fight in all the competitions, and we're going to fight for everything despite the numerous injuries that we have to evaluate with the medical staff and the fitness coaches. Things are starting to look up, as you can see. The players are starting to come back and we're looking forward to the return of Alaba, who is close to coming back.
Q: He then answered a question about Real Madrid's victory against Atalanta.
Carlo Ancelotti: It was an important moment and we overcame a difficult match. There was plenty of commitment, attitude and collective work. It was a complete performance and it gives us optimism for the next matches, starting with tomorrow's game. Wednesday's match is very important, but now we're only thinking about tomorrow.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the fitness of Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga.
Carlo Ancelotti: Mbappe's injury is not serious, although he won't be here tomorrow, but he will travel to Qatar and we'll assess the risk there and if he can play or part of the game. It's difficult. He's been here in the last few games, resting and working hard. We don't know. Fortunately, he'll only be out for a short period and will not lose what he has achieved in recent times. Camavinga is doing well and is available for tomorrow.
Q: He then took a question about Aurelien Tchouameni playing in defense.
Carlo Ancelotti: First of all, I'd like to thank him for his commitment because he's playing in a position that is not his own. He has shown tremendous selflessness. He plays there without complaining and doing the best he can. He did very well against Atalanta and Girona and it's no coincidence that we won those two games with him. Bearing in mind that it's not his position, but he's doing it for the team. He's a very important pivot, one of the few in the market, but we're in an emergency situation, although fortunately, we've found a very reliable player in the youth academy in Asencio.
Q: Ancelotti was then asked about Vinicius Jr.
Carlo Ancelotti: For us, he's still the best in the world and he still maintains a humility that is rare for a player at this level.
Q: He answered a question about Jude Bellingham being the leader.
Carlo Ancelotti: I don't know, but he's very important. His teammates like his attitude, his performance and the commitment he gives. He's a very important player in this sense because he adds commitment and that's what his teammates value the most.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about player rotation.
Carlo Ancelotti: I can rotate certain players, but when I have a squad of 14 or 15 it's difficult to do so. And it's not always positive to bring in young players when the team isn't doing well. There is a lot of talk about Endrick, but I also have to think about when to put them in because the team's current situation can affect them. It's not easy.
Q: He then took a question about Endrick.
Carlo Ancelotti: He is not the only one who has to work, but everyone has to work. He's very young and he has one of the best strikers in the world in front of him. We have to be patient. He'd like to play more, of course, but he's not asking for anything. He should continue his learning process like this. That's all.
Q: Ancelotti was asked if the Real Madrid dugout was the hottest.
Carlo Ancelotti: All of them are hot and all coaches have problems in keeping their jobs. It's all normal. Of course, this dugout is hot, but like the rest of them.
Q: Finally, he was questioned about Pep Guardiola's situation at Manchester City.
Carlo Ancelotti: I don't give him any advice. My opinion of him doesn't change because of the latest results. He's one of the best in the world and he's making his mark on football. He has been an innovator. We can control a lot of things, but we can't control the outcome of games. He's often done well and sometimes it doesn't work out for you.
Recommended
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Jose Mourinho Doesn't Rule Out Real Madrid Comeback