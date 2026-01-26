Two Players Out Of Benfica Game But Could Return For Real Valladolid In La Liga

It's another midweek game, followed by a weekend game, for Real Madrid this week. First, they play the final league-phase game in the Champions League against Benfica. They then have a tricky home game against Real Valladolid this weekend.

Los Blancos have one foot in the Round of 16, with a win guaranteeing that. They are also one point behind Barcelona in La Liga, so keeping the pressure on with wins is crucial.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa still has several injured players. Two of those are on the way back, but they reportedly won't be available for the Champions League game. However, they could be back for the game on February 1 against Real Valladolid.

Two key defensive players could return after Benfica game

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Javier Herráez of Cadena SER, some injury news has been revealed regarding Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The reporter has suggested that neither player will feature during their trip to Portugal to face Benfica.

That said, they could both be available for the next La Liga game, a home match against Real Valldollid. The team has had plenty of injuries this season, especially in the defensive areas.

Rüdiger has been missing since the Spanish Super Cup semi-final due to a knee issue. It is something the German has been dealing with for several months, and the pain was too much for him to play in the final. He has since missed the last four games, and the Benfica game could make it five.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Trent has been missing since the end of November, picking up an injury at the end of the Athletic Club game. It came at a frustrating time for the Englishman, after putting together a run of three games where he was playing very well. That came after another injury, which has meant a stop-start first season in Madrid.

There have been rumors suggesting that new head coach Arbeloa has told the 27-year-old he can leave in the summer, as he is not in his plans. Just seven months since signing, but that feels unlikely, with Trent being a potential big player for Real if he can stay healthy.

Rudiger is also a player whose future is uncertain. With his contract running out and the other side of 30, the club may not offer a contract extension. If he can stay fit and play well until the end of the season, they may offer a contract extension.

