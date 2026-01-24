Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Shortlist Fernandes, Diaz, Szoboszlai & More
Real Madrid are always one to keep their ear to the ground, and theymay have found a potentially cheap deal for a Premier League star. A reported release clause for West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes has been leaked, and the Spanish club is interested.
The club are also seeing interest from clubs for some of their players, including Brahim Diaz. The offer is reportedly big, which would make it a big decision for Los Blancos.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
AC Milan are interested in bringing back one of their former players from Real Madrid. Brahim Diaz spent a two-year loan spell with the Serie A side, and is now looking to sign him permanently. The Moroccan could cost around $58 million (€50 million). The club is keen on Diaz, but also aware it's a big chunk of money for a squad player. A summer move could be on the cards. - Fichajes
Real Madrid are reportedly targeting West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with the club aware of a leaked release clause. Apparently, teams can pick up the 21-year-old for just $27 million (€23 million), half the price the Hammers paid. Los Blancos have Rodri, Vitinha, and others as their top targets, but are certainly interested in the young Portuguese star. - Defensa Central
Liverpool are reportedly trying to hold off Real Madrid's interest in several players this summer. One of those is Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai, whom Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is a huge admirer of. So much so that he is willing to release $105 million (€90 million) to bring in the 25-year-old. On the other hand, the Reds are trying to negotiate a contract extension. - Defensa Central
After signing two players to their Castilla squad, Real Madrid have now missed out on one. The Deportivo de La Coruna striker, Ruben Fernandez, has signed with Valencia instead of the Madrid side. Los Blancos were very keen on signing the teenager, but Valencia's speed in getting the deal done meant Real Madrid missed out. - Madrid Universal
There has been plenty of links with Vinicius Jr. and the Saudi Pro League, and they are not going away. Al-Ahli are the latest club set to test Real Madrid's resolve with a huge offer this summer. As well as the transfer fee, the club are willing to offer a huge contract worth a staggering €1 billion (£870m/$1.2bn) to tempt the Brazilian. - Ben Jacobs
The Latest Real Madrid News
