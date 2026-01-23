One Team To Watch As Trent Alexander-Arnold Reportedly Told To Leave Real Madrid

The drama around Real Madrid's pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold was a long one. With the Englishman's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, after months of talks, Los Blancos decided to pay a small amount to bring him in before the start of the Club World Cup.

It was a tough start to life in Madrid, with a couple of injury setbacks not helping. The 27-year-old had his best run of games in November, looking like a huge asset. However, another injury has kept him away for the last few months.

During that time, Xabi Alonso departed, and now Alvaro Arbeloa has come in. Arbeloa could be the future, and his approach to developing players could differ from that of former coaches.

No future for Trent under Alvaro Arbeloa

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to a report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, the current head coach does not see a future for Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club. So much so that he has reportedly said he should look for a new club this coming summer.

As mentioned, the right-back only signed last summer and was heavily pursued from January to June of 2025 when he signed a contract. Since then, he has only made 11 appearances, mainly due to injuries. The latest blow after three consecutive starts to end November, where he was one of the best players on the pitch.

If the news is true, it is a huge surprise. Yes, Alvaro Arbeloa did not sign the player, but his skill set definitley offers something to the squad. That being said, if he does leave, there will be plenty of teams queuing up to sign the England international.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

One team to watch if Alexander-Arnold becomes available could be German champions Bayern Munich. The club does not have a legitimate right-back, with head coach Vincent Kompany playing several players out of position, such as Konrad Laimer and Tom Bischof.

Croatian Josip Stanišić is a versatile defender with experience at the position, but injuries have been a problem for him. Josuah Kimmich is also an option, but his best position is midfield. That could indicate interest if Trent comes on the market.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Kompany's style would suit Alexander-Arnold, who offers more in attack than many other right-backs. His passing attributes are among the best in the world, and despite fans questioning his defense, he performs well there. It's something to watch with Premier League clubs also likely to be interested in his services.

