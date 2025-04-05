Kylian Mbappe Credits Florentino Perez For His Support In Real Madrid Move
Kylian Mbappe moved to Real Madrid from PSG during the summer transfer window. He joined as a free agent after his PSG contract expired.
Since his transfer, Mbappe has slowly become the focal point in the team's attack. So far, he scored 33 goals and set up four more in 46 appearances.
Mbappe has now claimed that it wasn't easy for him to move from PSG, but he has always had a very good relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Mbappe said he respects Perez and his goal is to make the Los Blancos fans happy. He told La Sexta TV:
It wasn’t easy. But with the president, I always had a good relationship. Even when I stayed in Paris, he was there for me. He showed affection to me and my family, and that makes the difference. I respect him deeply. I always tell him I’ll give everything for the club and for him so that the Madrid fans are proud.- Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid, meanwhile, have already won two trophies this season, the Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. They are second in La Liga, in the Copa del Rey final, and are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Next up for Carlo Ancelotti's side is a La Liga showdown against Valencia. The game takes place on May 5. Real Madrid have 63 points from 29 matches so far this season and trail league leaders Barcelona by three points in a closely contested title race.
