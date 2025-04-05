Real Madrid CF ON SI

Mikel Arteta Points Out Key Component That Makes Real Madrid Special But Confident Ahead Of UCL Game

Mikel Arteta speaks about Real Madrid ahead of the UEFA Champions League.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Passion2Press

Arsenal are set to play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage. The first leg between the two teams will take place at The Emirates on April 8.

Los Blancos defeated Atletico Madrid via penalties in the round of 16 of the competition, while Arsenal defeated PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate.

IMAGO / PGS Photo Agency

Real Madrid can shift into a special gear in the UCL, and Mikel Arteta reckons it's the team's mentality that makes them special in the Champions League. Speaking to the media, the Gunners boss said:

Real Madrid are the kings of this competition, and not just because of history but because of what they continue to do on the pitch. This tie will demand our very best. So, come on—let’s go for it.

Real Madrid has a component, which is the emotional component. Then there’s the predictable part of what they normally do, and the absolutely unpredictable part, which are the moments.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Arteta further added that such a mental aspect of the game can't be taught and comes from experience. It is the winning mentality that sets Los Blancos apart from other teams as well.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are set to miss a key player in Gabriel Magalhaes as the Brazilian needs surgery and has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Arteta claimed that Magalhaes is much more than what he brings to the team as a player. He pinpointed that the Brazilian's leadership, presence, and personality make him special.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Gabi means more than what he offers during the game. His leadership, his presence, and his personality make him one of our key figures. But we’ve lost him and we must adapt. We’ll adjust and find another way to be effective.

Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

