Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia: Report & Full Match Highlights As Real Madrid's La Liga Hopes Take Huge Blow
Real Madrid's title aspirations took a massive hit as they lost 2-1 to relegation-battling Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hugo Duro's last-minute winner leaves Real Madrid three points behind leaders Barcelona.
Valencia had been in much-improved form since Carlos Corberan took over as manager at the start of 2025. The Valencia native took the reigns with the club sitting in 19th position but has propelled them into 15th after today's victory and seven points from safety.
Corboran's first match in charge was the reverse fixture against Los Blancos at the Mestalla, with Jude Bellingham scoring a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory.
Bournemouth loanee Max Aarons made his first start for Los Ché, with Foulquier, Rioja, and Gaya all out suspended. Carlo Ancelotti named a strong starting XI, with Brahim Diaz starting on the right flank in place of Rodrygo.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Clash
It was an eventful first stage of the match. In 13 minutes, Real Madrid was awarded a penalty after Fede Valverde threaded through a magnificent pass to put Kylian Mbappe through on goal. Tarrega adjudged the Frenchman to have been pulled back just as he was about to pull the trigger. Vini stepped up for the first time since he skied his penalty against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but he failed to convert once again after a good save from Mamardshvilli.
Two minutes later, Valencia made Madrid rue the missed opportunity, with Diakhaby powering in a header from a corner to give Los Ché the lead.
Los Blancos thought they had drawn level in bizarre circumstances. Eight minutes after his goal, Diakhaby struck a clearance into his own net under little pressure. However, Mbappe was centimeters offside in the build-up, and VAR disallowed the goal.
It was a frustrating rest of the first half for Madrid, squandering many chances against a resolute Valencia back five.
Los Blancos came out the blocks quickly in the second half. In the 50th minute, Vini made amends for his penalty miss, poking home from a corner after Bellingham flicked on at the front post.
Liverpool-bound Mamardshvilli was on top form, making a number of great saves. The pick of the bunch was in the 71st minute, denying Valverde from close range with an excellent one-handed save.
Hugo Duro silenced the Bernabeu with a great team goal. Duro finished the move with a header in the fifth minute of stoppage time for a famous Valencia victory. It was their first win at the Bernabeu in seventeen years and their first La Liga away win in almost a year.
Real Madrid vs Valencia Match Highlights
United States
TBA
United Kingdom
The defeat puts Real Madrid's La Liga hopes in turmoil, now needing Barcelona to drop points before the end of the season. Los Blancos return to action on Tuesday at the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Mikel Arteta Points Out Key Component That Makes Real Madrid Special But Confident Ahead Of UCL Game
Real Madrid Aim To Land Arsenal Ace Using Trent Alexander-Arnold Approach
Real Madrid Standout Attracts Transfer Interest From Bournemouth And Benfica