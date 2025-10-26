(Watch) Vinicius Jr. Storms Down Tunnel After Being Substituted in the El Clasico

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. reacted angrily after he was substituted off after 70 minutes in the first El Clasico of the season.

The Brazilian, one of the best players on the field, was visibly upset when his number was held up on the board, and Rodrygo came on in his place. The 25-year-old was continuously talking as he left the field, walking straight past Alonso, who did not appear to look at his star forward.

Vini Jr. was even caught by the cameras storming down the tunnel, still talking loudly as he strutted down the stairs. He did not even give any high fives to his teammates who sat on the bench.

A few moments later, the cameras glanced towards the subs bench to see Vinicius sitting back down. He was still clearly upset with his head coach's decision.

Vinicius Jr. a Surprise Substitute

It was a surprise to see the No. 7 on the board, as he was one of, if not the best, player on the field for Real Madrid. He was heavily involved in the second goal, looping a cross onto the back post, which Eder Militao headed back across for Jude Belliungham to score.

In the opening five minutes, he thought he had won a penalty. While attempting to take a strike on goal, it appeared that Lamine Yamal had prevented him by putting his foot in the way. However, VAR intervened and said he, in fact, kicked the Barcelona player.

Vini Jr. was in terrific form and playing some of his best football in a long time. The Barcelona players were scared every time he picked up the ball as he went on his winding runs from the left and into the box. He left the field with Real Madrid still 2-1 up.

