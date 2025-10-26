Real Madrid Ready to Part With Anybody Except Kylian Mbappe to Bring in Young Star (Report)

It looks to be no secret that Real Madrid will be searching for a deeper-lying midfielder in next summer's transfer window. Since Toni Kroos retired after the 2023-24 season, it's been a problem.

However, other areas of the field continue to be mentioned, some of which may not need strengthening. One of those is a player attracting attention from many teams, especially after his strong start to the season. That player is Juventus No. 10 Kenan Yildiz, who has played for teams including Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea.

Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso is said to be a big admirer of the young Turkish international and saw him up close in their Champions League match this past week. A journalist in Italy has gone so far as to say that Alonso is ready to go big to bring him in.

Anybody But Kylian Mbappe Available to Make Deal Happen

In an article written in Mundo Deportivo, they have mentioned words from Italian intermediary Giovanni Branchini. He believes Real Madrid will be prepared to sell some of their top players, all except one.

"Xabi wants Yildiz at Real Madrid. He's willing to part with anyone to bring him in, except Mbappé. Juventus, however, is asking for around €100 million ." Giovanni Branchini

It is a bold take to believe that Alonso would be prepared to sell Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., and several other players to make a move for Yildiz. Juventus are said to value him at $116 million (€100 million), not bad for a player they pinched from Bayern Munich's academy for free.

Yildiz is special, but does Xabi Alonso need to splash that much on a player that may improve the team, but not in a position that needs work? The Spanish head coach has moved another Turk in a similar role. Arda Guler is learning the No.10 spot this season, with Bellingham also able to play that role.

It hasn't stopped the club before, as Toni Kroos has been absent for two seasons since this one, and they still haven't addressed the gaping hole. With age also a factor at the defensive positions, money will be spent there as well. We will see what materializes with Yioldiz, who has two close friends at the club, Guler and Dean Huijsen.

