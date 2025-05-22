Athletic Club Called Out Over Barcelona Snub Amid Real Madrid-Nico Williams Rumor
Athletic Club forward Nico Williams is the latest name linked to a growing list of potential transfer targets. The Spanish international has been connected with Barcelona before, though a deal never materialized.
One report suggests Williams wants to play UEFA Champions League football with Athletic Club in the 2025-26 season. Still, Real Madrid have shown they're not afraid to wait for the right moment—just look at how they handled Kylian Mbappe.
With past links to Barcelona and fresh speculation around a possible move to Real Madrid, Williams has drawn some criticism. Marca's David Bernabéu took aim at Athletic Club, pointing out that they had a chance to join Barcelona (via Marca).
Barcelona had the money ready to pay Nico Williams' release clause, but he didn’t want to go. There was pressure in Bilbao for Nico to stay because there was supposedly a great project, but they didn’t even make the Europa League final.- David Bernabéu
Moreover, Bernabéu states that now there's a real possibility that Los Blancos could land him, so they have relaxed their stance which was different compared to when Barcelona wanted the player.
Meanwhile, the club that supposedly had no project ended up winning three titles. That’s what was being sold last year, and now everyone’s staying quiet because Real Madrid want Nico.- David Bernabéu
Despite these remarks from Bernabéu, Marca's Maria Jose Hostalrich doesn't see this transfer occurring since Real Madrid have other needs and their attack isn't one of them.
Nico Williams never had any intention of going to Barcelona. I find it at the very least curious that Madrid want to sign him, because where Madrid have struggled isn’t in the attack.- Maria Jose Hostalrich
