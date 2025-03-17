When is the Last El Clasico Between Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga?
Real Madrid and Barcelona are locked in a La Liga title race with Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos beat Villarreal 2-1, while Barcelona came from behind to beat Atletico 4-2 this past weekend.
Barca's win means they are on the same points as Real Madrid at the top of the standings. However, they have one extra game to play. It was a tough week for Los Colchoneros, who, after being dumped out of the Champions League by their Madrid rivals, now drop to four points behind the top two.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have 10 games left, while Barcelona have 11, meaning there are plenty of twists and turns for fans to endure. Over the season, we have seen that any team can take points off the three giants on several occasions. However, when the top three face off, it can have massive title implications.
Both teams have played Atletico twice this season, but one last El Clasico remains. When is it set to be played?
When is the Next El Clasico in La Liga?
Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Sunday, May 11
The game is scheduled for May 11, with the kick-off time TBC. La Liga schedules dates and times for matchweeks several weeks before, so expect the day and time to be announced sometime soon. It should be over the weekend of May 9-11.
The Catalan side have dominated El Clasico this season, playing once in La Liga at the Bernabeu and in Dubai in the Spanish Super Cup final. Barca won 4-0 and 5-2, respectively, so Real hopes they can get some revenge.
If both teams win their quarter- and semi-final games, they may also meet in the UEFA Champions League final in Munich.
