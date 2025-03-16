Kylian Mbappe Nears Impressive Real Madrid Record Held By Ivan Zamorano
Kylian Mbappe’s tenure with Real Madrid didn’t start as many had hoped. There were questions about whether this would be an Eden Hazard situation; however, the Frenchman eventually found his footing.
On Saturday, Mbappe added to his impressive first season, recording a brace against Villareal to give Real Madrid a 2-1 win. Moreover, the former Paris Saint-Germain standout is beginning to make history in Year 1 with the Spanish side.
Real Madrid and La Liga Have Differences of Opinion Regarding Change of Fixture Time
Madrid Xtra spotlighted on Twitter that Mbappe needs seven goals to break the record for most goals in a debut season at Real Madrid, which currently belongs to Ivan Zamorano, who scored 37.
Plenty of matches are left for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to keep climbing this impressive list of most goals scored in his first season with Los Blancos. While the individual statistics are meaningful, Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid to win trophies.
The 26-year-old is looking to win his first UEFA Champions League trophy that could open the door to him winning the Ballon d’Or this year, considering no major international tournaments this summer will impact the voting.
As a result, if Mbappe wants a shot at winning the award that has eluded him, he’ll need to play a significant role in Real Madrid winning back-to-back Champions League trophies. Anything short of that allows for someone else to claim the Ballon d’Or.
