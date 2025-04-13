Al-Nassr Boss Hails Cristiano Ronaldo After Wonder Goal In Perfect Performance
40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that age is just a number for him. For those who doubt him, the recent performance during Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh should silence them.
Ronaldo marshalled his team to a 2-1 comeback win, scoring twice. After the away side, Al-Riyadh, took the lead in the injury time of the first half, Ronaldo tapped in from close range (56') to make it 1-1.
He then scored a stupendous volley from outside the penalty area to make it 2-1 in the 64th minute. It was a strike of the highest quality and very few, if any other, players in the world can strike a ball so purely. Ronaldo reached his 933rd career goal during the match and his wonder goal has been making the rounds on social media.
While Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine on the pitch, there are always critics. Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli, though, has got his superstar forward's back. He hailed Ronaldo's leadership and the way he performed against Al-Riyadh. Pioli said:
Cristiano Ronaldo helped us build this team as the leader of the group. I can't speak about his performance on the pitch, what you saw today was his best response to the critics.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a total of four shots on target against Al-Riyadh. He created four big chances and made five key passes. Sofascore rated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a perfect 10 for the display. He has now scored 32 goals and four assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Alavés 0-1 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos' Win
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Sees Red For Horrendous Tackle vs. Alavés (Video)
Raul Reveals Faith In Real Madrid’s Champions League Comeback Against Arsenal
Toni Kroos Reveals Why Arsenal Could Panic Against Real Madrid in the UCL Quarter-Final Second Leg