Fabrizio Romano Reveals That €45 Million Won't Be Enough To Sign Real Madrid's Summer Target

The reports all match across the media; Real Madrid are set to be extremely busy this upcoming summer when it comes to transfers. After four incomings in 2025, expect the same, or perhaps more, in 2026.

Several positions are said to be of importance, but none as much as the center midfield position. That has been the case since 2024, and after this season, the club looks ready to finally address the issue.

Fans have been flooded with a handful of potential names that could become a Los Blancos player. One of those is a young player from the Netherlands. AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit is a well-sought-after player. However, the current reported value is under what they may have to pay.

Kees Smit wanted by Real Madrid and others

There have been reports that a transfer fee of $47-53 million (€40-45 million) would be enough to secure the signing of the 20-year-old. However, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano spoke on his YouTube channel, revealing that it would not be enough to sign Smit.

"Let’s see what happens because Kes Smit and AZ Alkmaar, it is going to be a huge summer, a huge battle. It’s not going to be easy to sign him because 40-45 million euros is not going to be enough; it’s going to be big money. For sure, it’s going to be a big battle, so get for Kees Smit because he’s going to be a big part of conversations." Fabrizio Romano

Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to be the man who will orchestrate a successful move for Smit this summer. Romano revealed that he will have his phone ringing from Real Madrid, and many other teams, including Premier League side Liverpool.

“Jorge Mendes is in control of the situation. There is Real Madrid interested and several Premier League top clubs so there is going to be a big battle in the Premier League and Spanish clubs." Fabrizio Romano

Los Blancos are in need of a player who offers the qualities that Smit does. Since Toni Kroos left, they have missed a deep-lying midfielder who can create. Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain has been another option mentioned, but the club looks to have been priced out of a move.

If the Madrid side believes Smit can contribute straight away, he could be the No. 1 target. Given his age, he would fill a gaping hole in the team for years to come.

