Carlo Ancelotti Names Cristiano Ronaldo Trait He Has Never Seen In Any Other Player
Cristiano Ronaldo played two seasons under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, during 2013-14 and 2014-15. Los Blancos won the Copa del Rey and their 10th UEFA Champions League title in 2013-14. While the next season was trophyless, Ronaldo scored a mammoth 48 league goals in 35 appearances.
The Portuguese legend scored 112 times and provided 47 assists in 101 appearances under Ancelotti. Ronaldo publicly expressed displeasure when the club parted ways with Ancelotti at the end of the 2014-15 season.
The pair shared a very cordial bond, and success followed on the pitch. Ancelotti has now told Swiss Radio station RSI:
Ronaldo is a great talent physically and technically, it's his nature... And he complemented these characteristics with unique seriousness and professionalism. I've never seen a player so attentive, prepared, concentrated, focused. He's a model for others, certainly, in terms of preparation.- Carlo Ancelotti
He further added:
He was a great talent, because he was able to read situations and get out of position like no other. He scored, I think, more than 300 goals, but I think those scored with more than one touch do not exceed ten percent.- Carlo Ancelotti
Cristiano Ronaldo lets his numbers do the talking. He scored 450 times, assisted 131 times in 438 appearances for Real Madrid, and helped the club win 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.
Such superhuman numbers came from tremendous preparation and Ronaldo's ability to focus on details. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still turning heads with his performances for Al-Nassr and Portugal at 40.
