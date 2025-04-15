Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Engagement Ring, But Has Cristiano Ronaldo Proposed?
Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about when he could marry his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez. It came from a clip from Rodriguez's Netflix documentary 'I Am Georgina' after the Argentine-Spanish model spoke about being teased by her friends about when she would get married.
Ronaldo replied that when the two get that 'click,' it will happen and could be a year or six months. However, the former Real Madrid man was 1000% sure it would happen.
However, Rodriguez got her Instagram fans talking yesterday, posting a picture of her wearing a massive engagement ring on her Insta story. The ring looked the part, having all the bling from the rectangular, translucent stone that looked to have cost a small fortune.
It got people asking the question: has Ronaldo finally popped the question? According to the Daily Mail, it is understood the pair are not engaged.
The image was shared with a message in Arabic that translates to 'And keep evil away from us, Amen.' She has the same words tattooed on her hand.
The reason for the post is unknown, but with the words, it could be due to the recent threats to the family, which has resulted in added security.
MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Brings In Former Soldier To Boost Security After Recent Threats
We will see if anything more comes from the post, but it looks like a false alarm for all Georgina and Cristiano fans.
