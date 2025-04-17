Carlos Tevez Has Plans To Bring Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Together For Farewell Game
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest Soccer players ever. Very few players have had the privilege of sharing the pitch with both of them, and Carlos Tevez is one of the few.
The Argentine played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United and was an international teammate with Messi. Tevez, now 41, last played for Argentine club Boca Juniors and retired in 2022. He played 80 games alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and combined for eight goals. They won one UEFA Champions League and two Premier League titles together for Manchester United, among other trophies.
Meanwhile, he played 47 matches for Argentina alongside Lionel Messi and combined for 10 goals for La Albiceleste. Tevez is now contemplating having a farewell match and wants to bring his former teammates, Ronaldo and Messi, together. Speaking to OLGA, he said:
Yes, I’m going to do it [farewell game]. I probably will do it. We just have to figure out when. It’s not easy. We’ll get them together.- Carlos Tevez
Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Despite his age, the Portuguese legend remains a threat in front of the goal. He has scored 32 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances for the SPL club this season. Ronaldo leads the league's scoring chart with 23 goals in 26 appearances.
37-year-old Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has been putting on impressive displays for MLS outfit Inter Miami. He has made 10 appearances for The Herons this season, scoring eight times and providing three assists.
