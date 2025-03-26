Cristiano Ronaldo Announces He's A Playable Character In Popular Video Game Sequel
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most influential athletes in the world and his influence transcends the soccer field.
He is also one of the most commercial sought after athletes in history, with companies across every sector eager to strike a deal with the most followed athlete in the world.
Now, Ronaldo has entered the world of video gaming. Taking to X on Wednesday, the Real Madrid legend announced that he'll be character in the upcoming fighting game, FATAL FURY: City of Wolves Fatal Fury is a Japanese gaming series developed by SMK. The City of Wolves sequel of the game is set to release on April 24th and can be played on PS4, PS5, and other platforms..
Ronaldo wrote:
Big news to share with everyone today!
I'm going to be a character in the new fighting game FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves! @FATALFURY_PR
Let's have some fun on April 24th!
The game features Ronaldo in his Portugal kit, includes his famous "Siiiii" celebration and more.
On the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level despite recently turning 40. He scored for Portugal in the second leg of their recent UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Denmark.
He has also been churning out the goals for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. In 33 appearances this season, Ronaldo has scored 28 goals and provided four assists. 19 of his goals have come in the SPL.
