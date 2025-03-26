Fabrizio Romano Reveals Real Madrid's Plans For Raul Asencio's Contract
Raul Asencio has been the revelation of the season from a Real Madrid perspective, with the defender stepping up to the plate when Carlo Ancelotti's squad was ravaged with injuries.
The 22-year-old was a relative unknown in the Real Madrid setup until Ancelotti badly needed central defenders, and now he is a regular feature in the team and received his first Spain National Team call-up.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Asencio is now going to be rewarded for his form with a contract extension that would keep him at the club until June 2031.
A deal is not expected to be announced until the summer, but an extension in his existing contract has been triggered which makes it valid until June 2029 and removes the $54m release clause.
There have been reports that there is now a $108 million release clause in his new contract, per Miguel Ángel Díaz. We may not know that for sure if that is true, but it's double the previous amount.
Therefore, he is now under contract until 2029, but a new deal until 2031 will be discussed, which would presumably put him on improved personal terms that more accurately reflect how important he has become to the team.
Asencio has played 29 times for Real Madrid this season across all competitions, showing how much Ancelotti trusts the Spaniard.
