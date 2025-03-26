Florentino Perez Had Surprise Gift for Each Real Madrid Player After Atletico Win
Real Madrid had an excellent few weeks of results before the international break—back-to-back wins against tough La Liga opponents and knocking rivals Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League.
The Round of 16 clash was won on penalties, Antonio Rudiger converting the final spot kick to send Los Blancos to the quarterfinals. It will go down as another successful European night over their rivals.
Real president Florentino Perez took it upon himself to reward each player for advancing to the next stage and knocking out their rivals.
COPE journalist, Miguel Ángel Díaz reported that Perez gifted each Los Blancos player $270,000 for the achievement—a huge bonus for each player.
It's not unusual for players to be rewarded. However, this was a significant number, possibly due to facing their city rivals. Diaz also said that if Real Madrid win the FIFA Club World Cup, they will get the biggest bonus of the season.
Los Blancos are already the FIFA Intercontinental Cup holders, beating Mexican side CF Pachuca 3-0 in December 2024. Adding the Club World Cup is likely high on Perez's list., which is why the bonuses are said to be high.
