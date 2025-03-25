Barcelona Star Welcomes Potential UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid and Barcelona are both through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals this season. Los Blancos beat city rivals Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 and will play Arsenal in the last eight.
Barcelona, meanwhile, beat Benfica and are set to square off against Borussia Dortmund in the next round. The stage is set for both teams to shine. If they continue winning, the two Spanish giants can set up a potential clash in the final of the competition.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona is always a massive contest, regardless of the competition. However, a Champions League final between the two sides would send the Soccer world into a frenzy.
Barcelona star Pedri has now claimed that he'd relish the chance to face Los Merengues in the UCL final. Pedri recently appeared at a bookstore to launch his children's book.
He said:
We must continue to perform well in these matches to get the best results. I would certainly welcome a Champions League final against Real Madrid, it would mean we made it. You can’t be afraid of any opponent.- Pedri
Real Madrid and Barcelona last met in the UEFA Champions League in 2010-11. Barca won 3-1 on aggregate to proceed to the final of the competition that season.
This season, the two sides have also been involved in a closely contested La Liga title race. Barcelona currently lead the league table with 60 points from 27 matches. Second-placed Real Madrid have the same number of points, having played a game more than the Catalan club.
