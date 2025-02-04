Cristiano Ronaldo Addresses Lionel Messi Rivalry And Backs Himself As The ‘Most Complete'
Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his rivalry with Lionel Messi and has backed himself as the most complete player ever.
The Ronaldo vs Messi debate is the most controversial topic in the history of football, with both players leaving a tremendous legacy on the game and with fans.
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo recently sat down for an interview with Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre and was asked to address his rivalry with Messi and provide his take on it.
Ronaldo said:
Who's the best goal scorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history who's scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them.- Cristiano Ronaldo
He further added:
I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste -- if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were direct rivals in the Spanish league between 2009 and 2018. The Portuguese superstar, of course, played for Real Madrid while Messi played for Barcelona.
