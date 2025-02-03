UFC CEO Dana White Praises Cristiano Ronaldo After Portuguese Superstar Attends Event
Cristiano Ronaldo was in attendance at the recent UFC Saudi Arabia event on Saturday, February 2. The Portuguese superstar was spotted cageside during the event.
Being the global superstar that Ronaldo is, his presence drew great reaction from sports fans across the globe. UFC CEO Dana White also met up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
White claimed that he's not a big soccer fan, however, he spoke highly of Ronaldo's humble character.
Speaking to the media after the event, White said:
I’m not a big soccer guy. As far as superstars, he’s one of the biggest superstars ever. You know what I like about him too? As popular, as successful, and as wealthy as he’s become, he’s a very nice, humble guy. I like him, he’s a very nice guy.- Dana White
Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from being one of the greatest athletes ever, is also a massive combat sports fan. He has previously attended events and posed with MMA superstars like Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more.
The Portuguese superstar, who turns 40 on February 5, continues to be an on-pitch attacking force. This season, Ronaldo has scored 21 goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
He is currently the SPL's leading goalscorer with 15 strikes to his name from 17 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo and his club side Al-Nassr will return to action on February 3, taking on Al-Wasl in an AFC Champions League group stage home clash.
