Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Advice Regarding Kylian Mbappe Playing As A Striker
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is starting to find his feet after a struggling start to his life in the Spanish capital.
The Frenchman has been playing as a striker with Vinicius Jr. out wide on the left. Mbappe usually plays from the left when he plays for France and even at PSG before his transfer, just like Cristiano Ronaldo before he moved to Real Madrid when signed in 2009.
In an interview with El Chiringuito (H/T Marca), presented by Josep Pedrerol, Ronaldo gave his opinion on Mbappe and his position under Carlo Ancelotti.
The forward position makes things a bit complicated for Mbappé because he doesn't know how to play as a forward, in my opinion... It's not that he doesn't know how it's not his position.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo drew advice from his situation at Los Blancos when he first arrived, believing Madrid could do the same with Mbappe.
If I were at Real Madrid, I would teach him to play as a 9. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing, and people forget.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo finished with some final advice for Mbappe on how to play as a striker.
If I were Mbappé I would play more or less like Cristiano plays as a striker.- Cristiano Ronaldo
