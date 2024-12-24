Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Share Intimate Photos Of Family's Christmas Vacation
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have shared pictures on social media celebrating Christmas on vacation.
The Real Madrid legend, currently at Al-Nassr, is spending the winter break with family. In one of his Instagram posts, Ronaldo could be seen riding a jet ski with his son. In another photo, the Portugal captain posed shirtless in a snowy background.
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez also shared a series of photos on her Instagram. The family could be seen skiing together and Ronaldo can be spotted spending quality time with his kids.
Apart from that, the images and videos show the family enjoying food and drinks in Laponia, a snowy area in Finland.
The Al-Nassr captain, 39, played his final match before the winter break on December 6. The Knights of Najd lost that game 2-1 despite Cristiano Ronaldo finding the back of the net.
Al-Nassr and Ronaldo are set to return to action on January 9, in a Saudi Pro League home game against Al-Akhdoud. Ronaldo has been finding the back of the net on a regular basis this season for his club side.
He has so far scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances. Al-Nassr, however, are currently fourth in the SPL table.
Stefano Pioli's side have 25 points from 13 matches. They are a massive 11 points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad. Al-Hilal are second in the table with 34 points while Al-Qadisiyah are third with 28 points.
