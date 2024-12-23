Dutch Model Denies Relationship Rumors With Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham
Dutch model Laura Celia Valk has denied that she's in a relationship with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.
There have been speculations that the 25-year-old model has been involved with the Los Blancos superstar as Valk was spotted attending Los Merengues' games at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. That was Bellingham's first season at the Spanish capital and he put on some tantalizing displays.
According to Daily Mail, Valk, a model for Manchester-based fashion company Pretty Little Thing, told make-up artists and others that she's in relationship with Jude Bellingham during a photoshoot in Madrid.
However, in a recent Instagram Q&A, the Dutch model was asked whether she's in a relationship. She claimed that she's in single, dismissing the rumors of being involved with the Real Madrid ace.
Valk's social media presence has seen significant growth since the rumors of his potential relationship with Jude Bellingham started percolating.
The England midfielder, on the other hand, has once again been in great form for Los Blancos. He enjoyed a spectacular debut season at the club and while his form at the start of the 2024-25 season was underwhelming., he's now regained his form.
Bellingham has so far scored seven goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances for the Madrid giants this season.
Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season. After the UEFA Super Cup triumph at the start of the campaign, they recently won the Intercontinental Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Sevilla 4-2 in a La Liga home clash on December 24 to end their 2024.
