Cristiano Ronaldo’s Former Agent Tips Barcelona Star To Follow In Real Madrid Legend's Footsteps
Cristiano Ronaldo's former agent Jorge Mendes reckons Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal can reach the Portuguese superstar's level.
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is an icon of the beautiful game and is idolized by many youngsters across the globe. He is hands down one of the most successful players ever and boasts five Ballon d'Ors to his name, among other accolades.
Mendes thinks Yamal can be a multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner like Ronaldo. Speaking to MARCA, the super agent said:
Cristiano Ronaldo is the best in history, he is unique. He was, he is and he will continue to be. If there is someone now who can be like him, that would be Lamine Yamal, but in the future. He is the one with the most talent and the one with the most possibilities of doing things well. He can win several Ballon d’Ors. He is going to renew with Barcelona. For sure. He wants to be at Barcelona for many years.- Jorge Mendes
Mendes was Cristiano Ronaldo's agent for the lion's share of the Portuguese footballer's career. However, they parted ways before Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr. Mendes now manages Lamine Yamal, alongside a host of other world class players.
Yamal is one of the best youngsters in world football at the moment. His prowess is highly regarded and the Spaniard has been tipped to reach massive heights in the game. Mendes is putting big expectations on Yamal by comparing him to Ronaldo.
As for Cristiano Ronaldo, the 39-year-old is still going strong for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and Portugal's national team.
