Former Manchester United Coach Names The Team Cristiano Ronaldo Could Potentially Manage
Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has named the team Cristiano Ronaldo could manage in the future.
The Real Madrid icon currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. While he is still going strong at 39, the end of his remarkable career is near.
There have been speculations about Ronaldo's next career move after football, with many have tipping the Portugal captain to become a manager one day.
Meulensteen reckons taking charge of Portugal is a realistic option for Cristiano Ronaldo. He pointed out the lesser workload of international management as a reason for his choice. Speaking at a recent event, he told GOAL:
Whether he has got that ambition to become a manager, I don’t know. Maybe. Would he like to manage Portugal in the future? I would probably say yes, because he’s so passionate about representing Portugal. I could see him wanting that. Although it is different, international management from club management, you still need to work. Sometimes you can be a man-manager in an international side without having to coach, it’s more about the man-management side if you have good staff around you – they can do lots of stuff. In international football coaching is so limited due to the lack of time that you have got. It could be something that is well suited to him.- Rene Meulensteen
Legends like Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Zinedine Zidane, and more have tried their hands in coaching previously. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has a business empire besides his footballing career. Hence, whether he pursues a career a coaching remains to be seen.
