Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan Set to Reunite, But What Questions Should We Expect?

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has done several famous interviews during his soccer career, but none more so than the 2022 one with broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan.

That came during his second spell at Manchester United, when the questions were very intense, with Morgan trying to give the answers the fans wanted during a disappointing time for the Portuguese international at the club.

We could be about to see the two reunite, as Ronaldo released a picture of them both on his social media pages. Could we get the answers to the questions we have been wanting for the past few years?

Piers Morgan Returns to Question Cristiano Ronaldo Further

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

On his social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of himself and Piers Morgan on the famous sofa he has used in several of his YouTube videos. Since setting foot into that world, he has amassed over 75 million subscribers in around 12 months.

The 40-year-old has collaborated with one of the most famous YouTubers of all time, Mr Beast, which helped his channel grow. Now he seems to hope that a second interview with Morgan could bring in more eyes and subscribers.

The interview is set to air next week and will drop on his YouTube channel, UR: Cristiano. Morgan, who has interviewed some of the top names in the Entertainment industry and beyond, grilled Ronaldo back in 2022 during his second spell at Manchester United.

The interview was eye-popping, with Ronaldo accusing the club of disrespecting him and not having any respect for the then-head coach Erik ten Hag. Not long after the Dutchman was sacked by the club, which came after Ronaldo secured his big-money move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

What Questions Could be on the Agenda?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Piers Morgan is known for not beating around the bush when given the license to ask celebrities questions. Therefore, what could he have on his sheet that he would like Ronaldo to answer that the fans would want to hear?

The first and most glaring one is when he believes he could retire. At 40, he is still playing at a reasonable level. His retirement plans could hinge on what happens this summer. Ronaldo clearly wants to add the Saudi Pro League trophy to his name, along with the big one —the FIFA World Cup. Questions about those two competitions will surely come up as well.

The other big question is, when is the wedding date? Maybe a question he can not answer, but with him getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, earlier this month, everybody wants to know the big date. There will also be plenty more questions in an interview that you do not want to miss.

