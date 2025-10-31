Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid face Valencia in La Liga, looking to continue their hot streak after beating Barcelona in the El Clasico last weekend. They are again in the Santiago Bernabeu, and could extend their lead over their rivals to eight points with a win.

It's a big week for Los Blancos with Liverpool in the Champions League wedged between this game and Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Alonso mentioned he could rest players with the big European game on the horizon, but that may not include the defensive positions due to injuries.

First, it's Valencia, who have no wins in their last five league games. They did pick up a win in the Copa del Rey in midweek against a lower-league side, UD Maracena, winning 5-0. Los Che lost 2-0 in their previous La Liga match to Villarreal.

The poor run of results has seen them slip into the bottom three, putting pressure on head coach Carlos Corberán. He will definitley have some time as he did save the club from relegation last season, and the result against Real Madrid shouldn't change that. The Spaniard did help orchestrate a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu last season.

Real Madrid won the reverse fixture in the 2024-25 season, a late Jude Bellingham goal giving them a vital three points.

In the last five meetings in the league, the two have not been able to be separated. Both teams had won two games, with the fifth ending in a 2-2 draw. However, if you go further back, Real Madrid have been dominant, winning seven of the last ten meetings.

Date Result April 5, 2025 Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia January 3, 2025 Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid March 2, 2024 Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid November 11, 2023 Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia May 21, 2023 Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Valencia

Head coach Xabi Alonso has one definite new injury concern, with another setback for Dani Carvajal. The Spaniard played 20 minutes in the El Clasico, but on Monday, it was revealed that he had suffered another injury. His timeline for a return is unknown, but it's not considered serious. There has also been a rumor that Franco Mastantuono left training on Friday with a doctor.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba could still be missing for the game, but we will see if any of those center-backs make a surprise inclusion in the squad announcement.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -550

Draw: +700

Valencia: +1200

Both teams to score:

Yes: -105

No: -120

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -525; Under: +300)

Valencia: 1.5 (Over +380; Under: -750)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -4000

Valencia or tie: +425

Real Madrid or Valencia: -1400

Real Madrid vs Valencia Date

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Real Madrid vs Valencia Kick-Off Time

Time: 2.00 p.m. EST (11.00 a.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Valencia

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

