Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Valencia in La Liga

Real Madrid are back in the Santiago Bernabeu this time facing Valencia in La Liga. With Barcelona playing 24 hours later, Los Blancos have the chance to extend their lead over their rivals to eight points.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is coming off his first statement win at Real, beating Barcelona in the El Clasico. That followed a win over Juventus in the Champions League, but focus is the order of the day as they face a Los Che side who won at the Bernabeu last season.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Valencia. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

"After a very positive week, we have another demanding one coming up, with two La Liga matches, starting against Valencia, and a Champions League visit. We want to close this stretch with good results and positive energy. The team is eager to keep going, to not stop, and tomorrow we start against Valencia." Xabi Alonso

Q: The Golden Boot being awarded to Mbappé today

Alonso: "He has scored the goals, he is scoring them, and he will score them. The role he is playing, his positive influence on the team, is assumed with great maturity. Now the team has to support him so he can score the goals. Congratulations to Kylian, and I am very happy for him. We are all by his side to support him on this day after a great and well-deserved performance. We must support him so he can continue like this."

Q: Are you worried about Mbappé's playing time?

Alonso: "I am always concerned about playing time and not pushing the players too hard. It's important to know the demands and the effort they make, and there are times when you have to understand those moments. That's how it has been and will happen again. With Kylian , it has been like that so far, but we'll see in the future."

Q: Vini Jr.

Alonso: “On Wednesday, after the two days off, we had a meeting with everyone, and it was impeccable. He spoke from the heart, with sincerity. I was very satisfied, and from that moment on, for me, the matter was settled. Tomorrow we have the match, which is the most important thing. No reprisals. I've already given enough explanations. I understand that your focus is there, and I respect that, but it's been closed since Wednesday, and our focus is on the pitch.”

Q: Vini Jr.'s statement

Alonso: “It was a very valuable and positive statement. He showed his honesty and spoke from the heart: what this club means to him and what he wants to give. The most important thing is what he said to his teammates, the fans, and the club. I was satisfied, and the matter was closed on Wednesday. It was very positive and very valuable. I see him doing well, and all his teammates are looking forward to what's next. We're all in the same boat, rowing in the same direction.”

Q: The Clásico midfield

Alonso: “We knew it was a strength we have and that we could use it not just for a specific match, but that it will give us solidity. The individual qualities we have, the opponent, and the context we will face in the near future will demand that of us. It went well, not only tactically but also mentally. The preparation was very good, and the team had a very positive emotional state. It's the foundation for the tactical approach to work. The Clásico is behind us now, but it tells us things for the future.”

Q: Have you watched the Clásico again?

Alonso: “I've watched it again to analyze the things we talked about. The team showed a lot of solidity, a lot of concentration, and we were very eager. That was evident in every play. When we are strong, we are winners, and we can take the initiative. We did many things well.”

Q: Vini Jr.'s renewal

Alonso: “I see him very focused and eager. He played well against Getafe, Juve, and in the Clásico. We expect the same for tomorrow. Everyone is focused on what lies ahead. We are competitive, we want the best, and everyone wants to be on the pitch, which is good. We have important challenges ahead, and we want to take them one by one, but in a safe way.”

Q: What is your way of managing a dressing room?

Alonso: “By being myself. Being authentic and not pretending. Having a sincere, direct relationship, knowing everyone's role and always thinking about what's best for the team. Leading the group and having a good relationship based on respect, with the same demands, but knowing that not everyone is the same. You must have that emotional intelligence to be able to adapt to them while maintaining your position.”

Q: How has your week been?

Alonso: “We knew the Clásico was important, and the celebration and the moment were important for the team's confidence. We needed a win of this magnitude, but now we have to take the positives and continue approaching each match with the concentration and seriousness we've been showing. We don't want to drop any points. For my part, I'm very focused on the week ahead. It's my way of working, and it's what we want the lads to feel.”

Q: Carvajal's injury

Alonso: "It was the worst news on Monday. He played 20 or 25 minutes and did very well after his calf injury. He competed and contributed what he usually does. It was a surprise to receive the call from the doctor and find out there was a minor injury. We'll definitely miss him because he's very important in our day-to-day operations. I don't know how long it will take: 6 or 8 weeks, but I'm not a doctor and I don't want to speculate. We'll wait for him when the important part of the season comes around."

Q: On Endrick

Alonso: "I would have liked him to have had some playing time, but the tight match formats aren't helping. I hope he can get those minutes because he's training well and he's ready. The moment has to come."

