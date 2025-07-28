Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking success in the Saudi Pro League. After two seasons without a league trophy, the Portuguese international is looking to change that, signing a new two-year deal with the club.

The 40-year-old wants the club to bring in several new signings, players who can help the Knights of Najd clinch the Saudi Pro League title. The first signing that the club has brought in, with the help of Ronaldo, is his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 25-year-old is expected to make the move from Chelsea for around $56 million (€51 million). It's an excellent signing for Al Nassr, but Ronaldo wants to sign another Chelsea player next.

According to Jose Felix Diaz, the Blues' left-back, Marc Cucurella, is the player they want to sign. The Spanish international has had a fantastic 2024-25 season, following a previous struggle after his big-money signing from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old is a key player for the London club, but due to their significant spending on players, they may need to sell to avoid any financial repercussions. Chelsea is also looking to bring in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who can play left-back.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Al Nassr and Ronaldo look to be going all in for the next two seasons, with players such as Mason Greenwood and Anthony also linked with a move to the club this summer. The first game in the Saudi Pro League is scheduled for the end of August, with more players expected to join before then.

