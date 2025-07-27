Real Madrid Could Afford to Splash Out on Newcastle United's Alexander Isak (Report)

One of the major transfer news stories of the summer is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak's interest in exploring a move away from the club. Regarded as one of the best players at his position, the Swede looked to be happy at the club, with Champions League football secured for the 2025-26 season.

Perhaps thanks to speculation about Liverpool and other clubs being interested, it has turned the head of Isak, who could be sold this summer. According to reports, the Magpies are looking at a fee of over $235 million (€200 million), with the 25-year-old under contract until 2028.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Not many can afford to pay the extraordinary amount, but a few can. The Athletic ran through the top leagues that could pay the money without financial repercussions. Real Madrid was, of course, one of the teams that could make a deal.

Los Blancos announced 2024-25 revenues of $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) and made a profit of $28 million (€24 million) last season, despite the huge wages of Kylian Mbappe and others.

That being said, with so many other areas that need addressing in the field, signing a striker is very low on the Spanish club's priority list. If Real Madrid were to sell Vinicius Jr., they might become interested; however, reports have suggested that they would move for Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Liverpool could be the destination, one of the few clubs that could sign the Swede. The Saudi Pro League has the money, but Isak is said not to be interested in a move outside of Europe. PSG is another club that would also have the funds.

