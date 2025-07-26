Real Madrid Transfer News: Saliba, Alaba, Haaland & Vinicius Jr & More - July 26, 2025

The rumors surrounding a possible departure of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. continues to gain traction. If Real Madrid's star player is sold, the club could line up a move for another superstar from the Premier League.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid have not given up on signing Arsenal center-back William Saliba, despite Arsenal insisting the player is not for sale. The 24-year-old still has two years left on his current contract, and the London club are looking to extend that further to ward off Los Blancos.. - AS

David Alaba has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, but the veteran is reportedly eager to stay and fight for his place. Alaba, who has one year left on his contract, could play out the final year before departing. - Marca

Real Madrid are considering a Plan B option if they cannot reach a deal for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. Xabi Alonso is looking at academy player Joan Martínez to make the jump up, just like Raul Asencio last season. - Defensa Central

If Real Madrid sell Vinicius Jr. to the Saudi Pro League, they will likely attempt a big-money move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. The money they would receive would be enough to finance a move for the Norwegian superstar. - Fichajes

