Real Madrid Reveal the Three Players They are Open to Selling (Report)

Real Madrid have been looking to recoup some of the money they have spent on players this summer by selling. They have generated over $23 million (€20 million) thanks to the sale of several academy players, with a 50% sell-on clause included.

The club are also looking at selling some of their senior players, with three names reportedly on the list. According to AS, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo are all available to other clubs this summer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rodrygo has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Arsenal the likely destinations. PSG and Bayern Munich have also been mentioned as potential suitors if the club were to sell the Brazilian. His valuation is around $117 million (€100 million), a considerable amount for the club after spending over $176 million (€150 million) on players.

Ferland Mendy looks to have slipped down to third choice at left-back. The arrival of Álvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia's form at the Club World Cup has meant that the injured Mendy could not fight for his place. With Xabi Alonso likely wanting just two senior left-backs, he could be sold if a team is interested.

Center-back David Alaba has only one year left on his contract and was reportedly set to play out his final season before leaving. However, reports have suggested either selling the veteran or paying out his contract so he would be available for a free transfer this summer.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Two players who have been mentioned as potential departures are Dani Ceballos and Endrick, with Alonso looking to keep both at the club for now.

The sales of the three players will not be easy, as the prices could be too high. However, some negotiations could happen that see Los Blancos come down from their opening amounts.

