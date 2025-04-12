Cristiano Ronaldo Brings In Former Soldier To Boost Security After Recent Threats
Cristiano Ronaldo has one of the largest net worths in sports, and with that comes plenty of negativity towards himself and his family. Unfortunately, that can go beyond the line and become threatening.
The former Real Madrid man has received threatening messages on social media from a group said to be located in Saudi Arabia, as reported by Marca. It is said his family and himself have received kidnapping and extortion threats.
Ronaldo and his family live in the country, as he plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. This has meant a change in his security presence, beefing it up significantly.
The Portuguese forward has brought in a former soldier of the same nationality. Claudio Miguel Vaz has experience in high-risk operations and is said to be an imposing presence when on duty.
That was seen when he was called upon to be the security presence when Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez headed to the Paris Fashion Show. Some of those in attendance said his actions with photographers were excessive.
However, I'm sure Ronaldo does not mind too much, as his priority is always keeping his partner and children safe. With the seriousness of the threats, no chances can be taken.
On his Instagram account, Vaz shares his training routines, shooting practices, and other videos. The former military man has worked for other top celebrities in the past.
