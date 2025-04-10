Former Player Backs Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Manchester United's Rival If Offered The Chance
Cristiano Ronaldo may have turned 40 in February, but he is still scoring for fun like he has throughout his career. His two longest stretches with domestic clubs were at Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Ronaldo has two stints at the Red Devils. The first was his first transfer from Sporting CP, during which he spent six successful seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson. He returned for the 2021/22 season, but it was an underwhelming time at the club.
Ronaldo has won nearly everything domestically, and with a hunger for more, the idea he may move to a team competing in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup has been floated around.
Manchester City are one team that will compete in the tournament, and former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham believes Ronaldo would make a move if offered the chance to join his former team's rivals (CasinoApps).
I mean, Man United fans wouldn’t be happy. If the figures add up, Ronaldo would probably jump at the chance. He can definitely score a goal, can’t he? That, there’s no denying.- Teddy Sheringham
The former England striker continued:
Wow, I’ve not even thought about that, Ronaldo would definitely be excited by it. That would be funny. I bet if you offered him the chance to go to Man City, he would bite your hand off.- Teddy Sheringham
The Portuguese player has been linked with Inter Milan, which also competes in the competitions in June and July. Ronaldo's current club, Al-Nassr, failed to qualify, with Al Hilal being the only Saudi Pro League side qualified.
The Latest Cristiano Ronaldo News:
Kylian Mbappe Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane’s Influence in Joining Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On 1000 Career Goals Target After Al-Hilal Brace
Cristiano Ronaldo Rumored To Be Targeting Ownership Of La Liga Club
Cristiano Ronaldo and Partner Georgina Rodriguez Showcase $55 Million Purchase