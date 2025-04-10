Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Shock New Career Move Alongside Matthew Vaughn
Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of many trades. The Real Madrid legend is one of the consensus greatest soccer players of all time. Apart from that, Ronaldo has dipped his toes into several business ventures over the years.
From his CR7 hotel chain to perfumes, clothing lines, and more, Ronaldo has expanded his empire over the years. He has now announced that he is collaborating with British film director Matthew Vaughn to produce a trilogy of action films.
In a social media statement, Ronaldo said:
Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport - and they both love a good story. Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo himself said:
This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Vaughn, meanwhile, added:
Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him - he's a real-life superhero.- Matthew Vaughn
The project is UR MARV and they are already financed and have produced two action movies. A third is expected to be on its way soon as well.
Whatever Cristiano Ronaldo does, always grabs the spotlight. His new move will definitely keep the fans on the edge of their seats as they'll keep an eye on how things pan out for the project.
