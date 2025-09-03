Cristiano Ronaldo Emotional as Portuguese Teammates Join Country in Diogo Jota Tribute

Players are joining their national teams over the past few days, with many set to play crucial World Cup qualifying games. For Portugal, it is an emotional time, as the team meets up for the first time since the sad passing of teammate Diogo Jota.

Jota sadly passed away after a car crash, which also took the life of his brother. It was news that shocked the soccer world, both still very young, and Diogo was leaving behind a wife and three children. With it being the first time they had all met up since the tragedy, the team held an emotional tribute, honoring their former teammate.

Former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to get very emotional as a video of Jota appeared on a big screen. Players also spoke, including his close friend Ruben Neves.

Ronaldo and Teammates Lead Emotional Tribute for Diogo Jota

The team was part of a ceremony, celebrating Jota's life and his achievements in his short career. Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, was present and also unveiled a framed bronze Portugal shirt featuring Jota and the number 21 on the back.

Head coach Roberto Martinez also announced that a close friend of Jota, Ruben Neves, would wear the No. 21 jersey going forward. The pair played together for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League for a short time, as well as for the national team. Neves was also pictured with a new tattoo. It was an image of himself and Jota on his calf.

Rúben Neves has a new tattoo in memory of his friend and teammate Diogo Jota ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V5LTmas1Tm — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 3, 2025

More than friends, we're family. And that won't change just because you've signed a contract a little farther from home. When we join the national team, you'll still be with us - at the dinner table, on the bus, on the plane. Always by our side, just like you've always been. Ruben Neves

Jota's family received the "Athlete of Merit" medal during the ceremony. It is a symbol of his remarkable career and lasting legacy not just with the Portuguese national team, but also with his domestic clubs. Seleção das Quinas will play two away games next week against Armenia and Hungary.

