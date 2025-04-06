Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On 1000 Career Goals Target After Al-Hilal Brace
40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a menace in front of the goal for club and country. The Portugal captain netted twice in the recent Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Hilal as Al-Nassr managed a 3-1 win.
Ronaldo has now scored 30 times and set up three more goals in 34 appearances across competitions this season. He has also reached 931 career goals, meaning Ronaldo needs only 69 more to reach the magical 1000 goal landmark.
The Portuguese superstar, though, isn't obsessed with the milestone as he has left it up to destiny. Speaking to the media after Al-Nassr's recent win against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo said:
Guys, let's enjoy the moment. I'm not chasing 1,000. If it happens, perfect. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. The moment is the most special thing not what is going to come you know. Enjoy the moment and it was a great win not because I scored of course. I'm happy to score two goals against Al-Hilal but the most important thing is to win the derby. We play against a fantastic team away, it's always difficult, we have to appreciate and we have to continue because nine games left with one more in the Champions League. Everything is possible, we have to continue and believe.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Out of Cristiano Ronaldo's 931 career goals, a whopping 450 came in the colors of Real Madrid. He made 438 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2018. Ronaldo is Los Blancos' all-time top scorer.
