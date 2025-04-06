Real Madrid CF ON SI

Vinicius Jr Sends ‘Idol’ Message To Cristiano Ronaldo After Real Madrid Legend’s Brace In Riyadh Derby

Vinicius Jr sends message to Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo recently starred for Al-Nassr as they beat Al-Hilal 3-1 in the Riyadh derby. Since his move to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo hasn't had a good record against Al-Hilal. However, he shone in the latest derby, scoring twice.

The Portuguese superstar netted his first with a spectacular left-footed finish before scoring from the penalty spot. It was a fantastic overall display from Ronaldo, who has now scored 30 goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances for the Knights of Najd.

Ronaldo sent a passionate social media post after the game. He wrote on Instagram:

RIYADH IS YELLOW AND BLUE!

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr. left a comment under Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post, writing:

Our very own idol!!!

Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr is currently following Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps at Real Madrid. Like the Portuguese icon, the Brazilian winger wears the number 7 shirt for the club. He has become a force to be reckoned with on the left wing.

Cristiano Ronaldo even claimed that Vinicius Jr was unlucky not to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024. The Brazilian was a front-runner for the prize, but Manchester City's Rodri was announced the eventual winner. Speaking on the same, Ronaldo said:

In my opinion he [Vinicius] deserved to win the golden ball. It was unfair, I say it here in front of everybody. They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Vinicius is now looking to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and become an all-time great at Real Madrid.

