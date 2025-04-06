Vinicius Jr Sends ‘Idol’ Message To Cristiano Ronaldo After Real Madrid Legend’s Brace In Riyadh Derby
Cristiano Ronaldo recently starred for Al-Nassr as they beat Al-Hilal 3-1 in the Riyadh derby. Since his move to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo hasn't had a good record against Al-Hilal. However, he shone in the latest derby, scoring twice.
The Portuguese superstar netted his first with a spectacular left-footed finish before scoring from the penalty spot. It was a fantastic overall display from Ronaldo, who has now scored 30 goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances for the Knights of Najd.
Ronaldo sent a passionate social media post after the game. He wrote on Instagram:
RIYADH IS YELLOW AND BLUE!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr. left a comment under Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post, writing:
Our very own idol!!!- Vinicius Jr.
Vinicius Jr is currently following Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps at Real Madrid. Like the Portuguese icon, the Brazilian winger wears the number 7 shirt for the club. He has become a force to be reckoned with on the left wing.
Cristiano Ronaldo even claimed that Vinicius Jr was unlucky not to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024. The Brazilian was a front-runner for the prize, but Manchester City's Rodri was announced the eventual winner. Speaking on the same, Ronaldo said:
In my opinion he [Vinicius] deserved to win the golden ball. It was unfair, I say it here in front of everybody. They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Vinicius is now looking to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and become an all-time great at Real Madrid.
