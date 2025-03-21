Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Why He Hasn't Married Georgina Rodriguez Yet
Cristiano Ronaldo remains an unmarried man despite being in a long-term relationship with Argentinian and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, and there are no immediate plans to change that.
The former Real Madrid star is now 40 and has been with the 31-year-old since 2016. They have two daughters together, seven-year-old Alana and two-year-old Bella. She is the stepmother of his three other children.
There has never been any public confirmation as to whether the pair are engaged, but it is a question that Georgina gets asked regularly by her friends.
A new Netflix reality show titled 'I Am Georgina' will soon be released, and in an interview, Georgina explains that her friends tease her about the lack of a ring.
They're always joking about the wedding. 'When is the wedding?' Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.- Georgina Rodriguez
Ronaldo himself then weighs in, explaining that the pair will only get married when there is a 'click' and the right parts of their lives have fallen into place.
I always tell her, 'when we get that click.' Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen.- Cristiano Ronaldo
What makes the situation even more confusing is that Ronaldo has referred to Rodriguez as 'his wife' in the past.
In December, at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards, where he won two awards, he said: "It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here." He did the same during a video on his YouTube channel in August 2024.
