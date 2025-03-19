Young Real Madrid Star's Future in Doubt Amid Frustration with Carlo Ancelotti (Report)
We have heard plenty about players being linked with moves to Real Madrid. However, one report suggests that one of Los Blancos' young stars could be on the move.
According to journalist Jorge C Picon (h/t RM4Arab), Turkish international Arda Guler has seen his relationship with head coach Carlo Ancelotti hit a new low.
The 20-year-old has struggled for game time since he arrived in 2023. Guler perhaps expected to see the field more in his second season, but he has started just 10 times, six in La Liga.
Guler was reportedly linked with a loan move during the January transfer window. However, nothing materialized with Ancelotti wanting to keep him at the club as a vital squad player.
MORE: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Seeks Greater Roles For Key Signings
Despite being a key starter for his national side, Guler is said not to be trusted by Ancelotti in key games. One of his recent starts was a disappointing display against Leganés in the Copa del Rey, which Ancelotti was not happy with.
Guler could leave in the summer to find more game time. However, would Los Blancos be willing to cut ties entirely with the young talent? They could sell and still own 50% of his contract, which means they could bring him back for a cheaper price in the future.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Fabrizio Romano Reports Young Real Madrid Star Close To Agreeing New Long Term Deal
Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Gearing Up to Host NFL Game in 2025
Kylian Mbappe Gets Honest on Potential Real Madrid vs PSG UEFA Champions League Showdown
Latest Update On Real Madrid Defender's Injury Ahead Of Leganes Clash