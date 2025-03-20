Real Madrid Find Vinicius Jr's Replacement Amid Saudi Arabia Links
Real Madrid have reportedly found Vinicius Jr.'s successor, should the Brazilian move to Saudi Arabia in a record-breaking deal.
Despite ongoing talks, Real Madrid and Vini have still not agreed on a new deal, with the FIFA Best award winner's current contract expiring in 2027.
Ancelotti has described the Brazilian as an 'indisputable' player for him and insists that he is happy at the club.
For me he’s INDISPUTABLE player for us. Vini Jr remains absolutely key.- Carlo Ancelotti
Vinicius Jr himself has also spoken about how he wants to continue to make history at Real Madrid, having already won two Champions Leagues, scoring in the final of both.
However, over the last few months, there have been multiple reports of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, with a potential record-smashing move in the works. As contract discussions continue, with Vini demanding that he becomes the club's highest earner, Madrid have started exploring other options.
German newspaper Bild claim that the club has identified Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao as the man to replace Vinicius Jr. on the left wing.
22-year-old Williams starred for Spain during their EURO 2024 triumph in Germany and has continued to impress this season for his club.
Athletic Club have valued him at around $75 million, a price tag a lot less than what a potential sale of Vinicius Jr. would look like.
Vinicius Jr. currently earns around $16 million a year, the joint-highest amount at the club alongside Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian is holding out for a potential 33% improvement on the deal, earning as much as up to $22 million a year. Nico Williams would prove a much cheaper alternative to Los Blancos.
