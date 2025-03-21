Why Real Madrid Likely Won't Pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero
Real Madrid appear to be looking to bolster their backline this upcoming summer transfer window, and a recent report from TEAMtalk reveals that Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero is a prime target.
The Argentine’s contract runs until 2027, so the Spanish side has leverage if Romero chooses not to extend his contract at some point. However, one outlet notes that while Los Blancos need to improve their defense, Romero might not be the option for one reason.
While responding to a reader’s question, the Spanish outlet Diario AS stated that Real Madrid will find negotiations with Tottenham complicated and have nothing to do with whether they rate Romero highly or not.
It’s hard for me to believe that Madrid will go for him. Not because he doesn’t have the required level, but because [Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy] has always made negotiations with the Madrid team very complicated.- Diario AS
Moreover, with two more seasons in North London, AS notes that Levy might not want to open a path for Romero to leave, considering he still has leverage in negotiations.
The Argentine’s contract doesn’t end until 2027, and it still doesn’t seem like a strong enough bargaining chip for Levy to make the process easier.- Diario AS
TEAMtalk’s initial report reveals that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is on the shortlist alongside Romero. As previously reported, Branthwaite will cost over $90 million this summer, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah is set to be available on a free transfer.
