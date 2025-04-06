Cristiano Ronaldo Rumored To Be Targeting Ownership Of La Liga Club
At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a lot on and off the soccer field. However, he still has plenty more aspirations, especially when he finally retires from playing the game.
The former Real Madrid man has spoken about many goals he wants to achieve, including ownership of a top soccer team. In December, Ronaldo said, "I'm still very young. I have so many plans and dreams ahead, but mark my words, I will be the owner of a big club".
Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo has sparked those rumors further, insisting that Ronaldo is interested in becoming the owner of La Liga side Valencia.
The Portuguese man is said to have a close relationship with the current owner, Peter Lim, a Singaporean businessman. However, the reports suggest one reason that would stop Ronaldo from becoming an owner of Valencia is if they were relegated from La Liga.
Valencia helped their chances of avoiding the drop, beating Ronaldo's former team Real Madrid 2-1 on April 5, putting them seven points clear of the relegation places.
Ronaldo, who has a substantial net worth, could also call on his connections in Saudi Arabia to help with any funding needed to take over as owner of a soccer club. The Saudi Arabian royal family, specifically Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could fund any move from the Al-Nassr forward.
Lim said previously that he had no intentions of selling the club. However, given his possible financial backing, Valencia fans could push for someone like Ronaldo to take over.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Valencia Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili Made Bet With Vinicius Jr. Regarding Penalty
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga Loss
Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia: Report & Full Match Highlights As Real Madrid's La Liga Hopes Take Huge Blow
Mikel Arteta Points Out Key Component That Makes Real Madrid Special But Confident Ahead Of UCL Game