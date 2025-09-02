Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Posts More Glamorous Pictures From Venice Film Festival

It's been several weeks since the big news that Cristiano Ronaldo popped the question to his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. They have been together for nearly a decade, with Rodriguez showing off her new engagement ring on Instagram.

Since the announcement, she has proudly showcased the 30-carat diamond ring on her social media and at various events. The latest being the Venice Film Festival, where she made a stunning appearance on the red carpet. The 31-year-old was so proud of her look that she continued to post pictures from the huge night.

Georgina Rodriguez Thanks Her Team for Her Dress

Rodriguez's first post on her Instagram had over 2 million likes, and her second had over a million. In one, she thanked her team for making the dress possible.

My dream dress with my dream team!! Thank you very much to my companions on this journey. With you by my side it has been even more beautiful.

I love youuuu. Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo Teased Proposal Months Ago

Months before the engagement, the former Real Madrid star discussed a future marriage. The topic arose during the Netflix reality show titled 'I Am Georgina'. After the Argentine-Spanish model said people tease her about not being married, Ronaldo responded.

I always tell her, 'when we get that click.' Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about. It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen. Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / WENN

A wedding date has not been announced, with Ronaldo concentrating on the new season for Al Hilal, as they got off to a winning start in the Saudi Pro League. The 40-year-old recently signed a new two-year extension, as he looks to clinch silverware with the club.

He has several goals before he finally hangs up his boots, including reaching 1,000 career goals and one last attempt at winning the FIFA World Cup with Portugal. After he retires, the big day will finally arrive, with every top magazine willing to pay millions for a feature.

